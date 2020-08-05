Thai rescue volunteer criticised for poor treatment of accident victim

A rescue volunteer in Kalasin province has come under fire for trying to treat an injured accident victim - despite being ill-qualified. The victim later died in a hospital.

Witnesses of the accident recorded footage on Wednesday night showing a man lying on the ground with broken limbs when a rescue volunteer arrives at the scene and bends his legs to his chest in order to fix them.

The footage showed several bystanders screaming, looking at the horrifying scene. However, another group of rescue volunteers arrived and took the victim in an ambulance to the hospital.

Netizens have criticised the volunteer's actions before more qualified personnel could arrive.

The victim reportedly died in hospital but the National Institute for Emergency Medicine has ordered an investigation into the case.