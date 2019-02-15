Thai school pupils mark Valentine's day by sticking hearts on their favourite teachers

An elementary school in Udon Thani's Kumphawapi district marked Valentine's Day on Thursday in a very different way - sticking hearts on their favourite teachers.

Each student at Theppanya School was given tiny red heart stickers and told to stick them on their favourite teachers. Teachers with the most stickers were to win the "Miss or Mr Valentine" title.

Facebook users jumped on the Valentine's bandwagon and began sharing photographs of teachers dressed in red and almost totally covered in tiny red hearts posted on Facebook.

Teacher Chamaiporn Samoron, posted photos of students queuing up to stick a heart on her, with a tongue-in-cheek message, saying: "Kids, I know you really love me, but this is more than enough."

Photo : Facebook/Theppanya School

Photo : Facebook/Theppanya School

Photo : Facebook/Theppanya School



Though the Theppanya School's Facebook page did not say who won the competition, but it was clear that the students had chosen their "Mr Valentine" judging from the photos of a male teacher holding a red heart-shaped balloon and a red blanket.

However, the teacher who charmed Facebook users the most was Chamaiporn, who won the most congratulatory comments.