Thai school sends teachers to educate children in mountains

A school in Mae Hong Son province has sent teachers to educate children on mountains in three provinces who cannot access online classes.

Teachers from Longpaewittaya School teach four main subjects: Science, Mathematics, Thai and English, to children of mountain people in Chiang Mai, Tak and Mae Hong Son provinces once a week.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Siam Reangsuksai, the school director, said that children living in some rural areas do not have access to electricity and the internet, so he decided to send the teachers to the children instead.

Longpaewittaya School has 50 teachers who are sent as a group to teach a class of 10 to 15 kids in each community.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Learning media are specifically designed for the mountain kids who do not have a strong connection with the outside world.