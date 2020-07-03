Thai school takes social distancing lesson from ancient China

A Chiang Mai school has taken inspiration from ancient Chinese scholars to ensure its students stay 1 metre apart to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Students at Baan Pa Maud School have donned face shields based on headwear worn a thousand years ago by scholars in the Song Dynasty (AD960-1279).

School director Chaiyo Yasamout said the face shields not only enable students to maintain social distancing. The fun, coloured cardboard design also helps to relieve students' stress, while each visor comes with an Thai-English vocabulary flashcard to enhance their language skills.

"Our teachers made the face shields during the school holidays," the director explained.

Students at the school are also having their body temperatures checked each morning by teachers and village health volunteers, while the morning assembly is being held in classrooms instead of outside in front of the flagpole.

"Also, the school has halved the number of students attending classes to reduce congestion," said Chaiyo.

"These measures will continue until the Covid-19 situation is resolved."

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network