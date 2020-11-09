Thai school teacher who covered kindergartener with garbage bag gets jail

The Nonthaburi provincial court on Friday sentenced a teacher in a local school to 45 days of unsuspended jail term for assaulting a kindergartener.

The jail sentence of Phraewnapha Sriphood, a nursery teacher at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi province, was halved from three months as she confessed to her crime.

The incident had sparked public criticism after CCTV footage showing Phraewnapha punishing a student in the classroom by putting a black garbage bag on the boy’s head before pulling it down to cover his entire body went viral on the internet.

The suspect was also seen threatening other students with the same punishment if they did not stop crying.

Phraewnapha was found guilty and given three months' imprisonment.

However, since the defendant confessed to the crime and cooperated with the investigation, the court halved her sentence to 45 days of unsuspended jail time.

Earlier this week, laywer Ronnarong Kaewphet of Justice-seeking Advocacy Network said the Nonthaburi court had given imprisonment sentences ranging from 15 to 75 days to four other teachers of Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School for assaulting kindergarteners by banging their heads on their desks, pushing them to the ground or twisting their ears.

Ronnarong added that all the accused had confessed to their crimes, so the prison time they received was halved from the original verdict.