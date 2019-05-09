Thai schoolgirl crushed to death by cement truck

A secondary schoolgirl in Chaiyaphum was crushed to death by a cement truck on Wednesday morning, while she was riding a motorcycle driven by her aunt to pay her school fees for the new semester.

Police said the accident happened at 8.40am on highway No 201 or the Chaiyaphum-Si Kiew road. The accident happened in front of Mpac Concrete Co Ltd in Chaiyaphum's Muang district.

The schoolgirl was identified as Nalim Napinrat, 15, a resident of Chaiyphum's Nern Sa-nga district.

Her aunt, Nongnuch Santia, 30, sat weeping while waiting for police at the scene. She suffered bruises all over her body.

The truck driver, Kittichai Chuacharoen, 40, also waited for police at the scene with his Mpac Concrete Co Ltd truck.

Nongnuch told police that she was driving her niece to her school to pay the semester fee when the truck suddenly cut in front of her. She said her motorcycle hit the middle area of the truck and fell under and a wheel of the truck crushed the head of her niece.

The truck driver was later taken to the Muang Chaiyaphum police station for questioning. Police were conducting an investigation with the intent of later charging the truck driver.