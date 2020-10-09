Thai senator's black Mercedes parked in hospital's ER zone creates furore in social media

A senator’s car, which was parked in a prohibited zone and blocked other people’s access to the area on Thursday morning, has won a lot of backlash on social media.

Photographs of a black Mercedes Benz parked near the entrance of Ramathibodi Hospital’s emergency ward posted on Twitter by "TransportTH" have gone viral and had been retweeted nearly 30,000 times as of press time.

The driver was reportedly scolding the photographer for taking a picture of the licence plate, which revealed that the car belonged to a senator.

The #WhyDoWeNeedSenators was the top-trending hashtag on Thursday, with many netizens saying senators were an unnecessary part of Parliament.

The opposition and pro-democracy activists have been fighting to “switch off” the power of senators selected by the junta regime.

The opposition has submitted motions to amend the charter in order to make this possible, but the motions have yet to be added to the House agenda.