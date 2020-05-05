Thai shooter nabbed after over a year on the run

A suspect who fled the scene of a deadly shooting more than a year ago was finally tracked down by police at a Nakhon Pathom department store on Sunday (May 3).

Atthaphol Noipracha, 27, had been on the run since January 13, 2019, when he and a group of friends had engaged in an illegal street-bike race for money on Phetkasem Road in Nakhon Pathom."

The event ended in a heated argument in which the suspect used a 9mm pistol to shoot and kill a disputant," said Pol Maj-General Jiraphob Phuridet, commander of Crime Suppression Division 5, on Monday (May 4). "Atthaphol fled the scene and had been on the run ever since."

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

He was wanted for murder, illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms in a public place with no reasonable cause.

Jiraphob said police officers acted on a tip-off that Atthaphol had been spotted in a department store in Nakhon Pathom's Sampran district, which led to his arrest on May 3.

Atthaphol also faces separate charges of possessing a type 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), detailed in an arrest warrant dated July 13, 2017. He denied all charges.