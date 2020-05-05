Thai shooter nabbed after over a year on the run

A suspect who fled the scene of a deadly shooting more than a year ago was finally tracked down by police at a Nakhon Pathom department store on Sunday (May 3).
Atthaphol Noipracha, 27, had been on the run since January 13, 2019, when he and a group of friends had engaged in an illegal street-bike race for money on Phetkasem Road in Nakhon Pathom."
The event ended in a heated argument in which the suspect used a 9mm pistol to shoot and kill a disputant," said Pol Maj-General Jiraphob Phuridet, commander of Crime Suppression Division 5, on Monday (May 4). "Atthaphol fled the scene and had been on the run ever since."
He was wanted for murder, illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms in a public place with no reasonable cause.
Jiraphob said police officers acted on a tip-off that Atthaphol had been spotted in a department store in Nakhon Pathom's Sampran district, which led to his arrest on May 3.
Atthaphol also faces separate charges of possessing a type 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), detailed in an arrest warrant dated July 13, 2017. He denied all charges.