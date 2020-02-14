Thai shopping mall reopens after shooting, offers relief measures

Terminal 21 Korat shopping centre reopened today (Feb 13) after being closed since the mass shooting last Saturday.

It hosted a "Korat Stronger Together" campaign to boost public morale and offered alms to 219 monks in the morning, before announcing that the mall would immediately resume operation.

Prasert Sriuranpong, President of Siam Retail Development Co Ltd, the developer and operator of Terminal 21 Korat, said: "After an assessment, and clean-up in the past four days, Terminal 21 Korat is now 99 per cent ready to return to its normal operation on all floors and zones except the area of Foodland Supermarket and Took Lae Dee restaurant which would undergo renovation shortly".

"Upon being back to business, we have tightened security measures to assure customers, tenants and the public that Terminal 21 Korat is safe and well-prepared for the reopening".

"Terminal 21 Korat would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident and express our gratitude to all parties involved who contributed to the rescue, support and encouragement. In particular, we would like to extend our humble gratitude to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn for sending the Ratchawallop Police Retainers, King's Guards 904, to join in the rescue mission during the crisis".

"We also extend our sincere appreciation to the governor of Nakhon Ratchasima province, military officers, police officers, doctors, nurses, public health personnel, provincial administrative officials, volunteers, members of the press, foundations, security guards, as well as Terminal 21 Korat tenants and staff, government agencies, the private sector and the public who stood by us throughout the incident," Prasert added.

The shopping mall has offered relief measures to the victims and those affected, including: Bt 100,000 (S$4,500) to each of the families of those killed and injured.

A Bt 50,000 scholarship for each of the children of the deceased.

Exemption of rent payment for over 500 tenants for February.

Provide support to tenants in marketing, venue decoration, campaign launch, promotional activities at the mall.

"Our main goal is to restore and regain confidence from both the tenants and customers", Prasert said.

"In addition to the initial measures, in the long term we will continue to study and initiate more comprehensive security measures while carrying out various activities to ensure that Terminal21 Korat will remain a place of happiness for everyone and that we can all overcome the crisis together".