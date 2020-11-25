Thai soldier slammed for posting veiled threat to protesters on social media

A soldier apologised after his clip of troops manoeuvring weapons with controversial captions gave rise to an uproar on social media.

The clip was posted on Tuesday captioned “for Bangkok tomorrow” and “for shooting protesters”, clearly referring to the pro-democracy protest scheduled to start on Wednesday afternoon.

There is a concern that the government will resort to violent means to control the protesters, and many netizens slammed the soldier for this “careless” post.

One person warned the soldier that he may face sedition charges and that he had violated the Computer Crime Act, to which he responded: “I’m sorry for my carelessness. Next time I will be more careful.”

An image of the chat between the netizen and soldier was later shared online.

