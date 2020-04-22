Thai soldiers compensate parents of drug suspect who died after interrogation

An Army unit under investigation after 11 of its soldiers allegedly tortured and killed a man in Nakhon Phanom province has sent representatives to compensate the victim's parents at his funeral.

Soldiers from the Surasak Montri Task Force in That Phanom district on Monday (April 20) arrived to pay respects to the family of Yutthana Saisa, 33.

Yutthana was found dead with head injuries on April 17 after soldiers interrogated him for suspected drug dealing.

They also questioned his younger brother, Nattapong, 29, who survived the beating but was later hospitalised and may have to stay in bed for another month, said doctors.

Soldiers on Monday handed Bt10,000 (S$440) in compensation to Niwat Saisa, 59, father of the victim, saying the Task Force would also take care of the funeral costs.

Niwat said the force's commander ordered seven men suspected of involvement in the alleged killing to ask for forgiveness from the family ahead of the cremation on April 23.

Seven soldiers, a commissioned officer and six non-commissioned officers have reportedly confessed to playing a role in Yutthana's death and now face a military investigation.

No suspects have been detained by police.

The incident occurred on April 17 when Yutthana and Nathapong were taken from their home to an operations base at a temple in Fang Daeng district and interrogated by a group of soldiers claiming to be from the anti-narcotics force.

The parents arrived at the base and found their sons had been severely injured, Yutthana fatally. They reported the incident to the police, alleging both had been tortured.