Thai space agency snaps heart-shaped island for Valentine’s Day

AMNAT CHAROEN, Thailand - To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Thailand’s space agency revealed satellite images of the heart-shaped Jittakut Island in Amnat Charoen province on Sunday (Feb 14).

Also known as the Love Promise Island, Jittakut is located in Muang district of the northeastern province.

Equivalent to six football pitches, the island sits in the middle of Phuttha Utthayan reservoir (formerly Huai Pla Daek reservoir), which provides tap water and irrigates fields in Amnat Charoen.

“After completion of the 22-million-cubic-metre reservoir in 1965, the province developed the heart-shaped island into a tourist attraction by building public park and walkways connecting it to the mainland,” said the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

Screengrab/Facebook/GISTDA

Also on the island is Tiyakkhafah Pond, which was one of the sources of sacred water used in the coronation ceremony of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in May 2019, said the agency.

“The satellite images of Jittakut Island have been processed with the false-colour imagery technique to enhance the details,” said GISTDA.

“We turned the land and the island pinkish red to celebrate Valentine’s Day so you can send the pictures to your loved ones. Meanwhile, tourists are welcome to visit the island in person to appreciate the beautiful scenery of the reservoir.”