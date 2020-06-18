Thai student hurls acid at former girlfriend for rejecting him

A student from a university in Songkhla was arrested on Wednesday (June 17) over charges of physical assault and possessing a fake gun after he splashed acid on his former girlfriend because she rejected him.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old went to see his ex-girlfriend, 20, at around 10.30pm at her workplace to try and woo her back. They had broken up a month ago.

The woman, however, rejected his declaration of love, which infuriated the young man – and in that fury he splashed her with the acid he had bought online. His aim was to disfigure the woman who broke his heart.

After being put behind bars at Hat Yai police station, the man said he regretted his actions and wanted to apologise to his ex.

Doctors are still concerned about the victim’s condition and are keeping her in an isolation to protect her from infections.