Thai students forced to hold shoes in mouth in camp sketch gone wrong

A school apologised to parents and students on Tuesday after a monk caused a furore on social media by ordering senior students to carry 100 pairs of shoes in their mouths during a bizarre role-playing exercise at a Dhamma camp.

Prommanusorn School in the central province of Phetchaburi pledged to never again invite the same group of Dhamma camp speakers and would also review its camping activities and discuss activity ideas with the parents' network before implementation, as to prevent such re-occurrence, the school said in its statement published via facebook.com/prommanusorn/.

The controversy came to attention via a Facebook page 'This is Thailand' on facebook.com/neelare.Thailand - the post had received 14,000 reactions, 572 comments and been shared 13,000 times by Monday afternoon.

The camp was held for Prommanusorn's Mathayom 4 students on Saturday and Sunday, as it has been every year over the past decade with the intention of creating students of good character and with the potential to become good-quality citizens, said the school.

As part of a psychological process to instil desirable values in the children, the monk devised a role-playing exercise, in which he had the senior students, who were acting as 'nannies' for the Mathayom 4 pupils, taking a punishment on behalf of the younger kids, the school explained.