Thai students forced to hold shoes in mouth in camp sketch gone wrong

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A school apologised to parents and students on Tuesday after a monk caused a furore on social media by ordering senior students to carry 100 pairs of shoes in their mouths during a bizarre role-playing exercise at a Dhamma camp.

Prommanusorn School in the central province of Phetchaburi pledged to never again invite the same group of Dhamma camp speakers and would also review its camping activities and discuss activity ideas with the parents' network before implementation, as to prevent such re-occurrence, the school said in its statement published via facebook.com/prommanusorn/.

The controversy came to attention via a Facebook page 'This is Thailand' on facebook.com/neelare.Thailand - the post had received 14,000 reactions, 572 comments and been shared 13,000 times by Monday afternoon.

The camp was held for Prommanusorn's Mathayom 4 students on Saturday and Sunday, as it has been every year over the past decade with the intention of creating students of good character and with the potential to become good-quality citizens, said the school.

As part of a psychological process to instil desirable values in the children, the monk devised a role-playing exercise, in which he had the senior students, who were acting as 'nannies' for the Mathayom 4 pupils, taking a punishment on behalf of the younger kids, the school explained.

It acknowledged, however, that the shoe-carrying-by-mouth episode was "difficult to understand" among both participants and observers, and that many parents viewed it as a human rights violation, so the school was acting to ensure it never happened again.

The 'punishment' reportedly took place in front of the younger students, who felt so badly about it they wanted to help their seniors but were told to stand aside and were forced to watch it for 30 minutes.

The post carrying the school's statement received 2,000 reactions, 12,000 comments and had been shared by 11,000 online users, as of Monday afternoon.

A Thai woman (whose name was withheld) said her daughter was among the 'nannies' ordered to carry a Mathayom 4 students' shoes in her mouth.

"As the parent of an affected student, I feel terrible over such action," she said. "There are many other ways to instil a sense of responsibility among kids. I'm glad the school took responsibility and expressed its willingness to change. Thank you."

Another enraged mother (name also withheld) disagreed: "I won't forgive you," she insisted. "Do you know my daughter has become so stressed and has been crying in bed?

"She was traumatised - who will be responsible for this?"

More about

Education and Schools Thailand
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building&#039;s entrance
Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building's entrance
Forget JB, here&#039;s 5 reasons why you&#039;re better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: &#039;She was treated like s***&#039;
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: 'She was treated like s***'
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
Inward-facing cameras in cabs, private-hire cars allowed to make audio recording too
Inward-facing cameras in cabs, private-hire cars allowed to make audio recording too
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Koi launches $4.40 Garrett popcorn tea latte
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall

SERVICES