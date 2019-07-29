Thai student's heist to pay off gambling debt turns deadly

PHOTO: Pixabay
Ratthachai Orachon
The Nation/Asia News Network

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima claim a 20-year-old student told them he robbed a petrol station on Saturday morning because he needed cash to repay a football gambling debt - but he offered no justification for allegedly shooting dead a Cambodian man working there.

A source at the Pak Thong Chai Police Station said on Sunday that the murder, caught on CCTV, showed the suspect, identified only by first name Thossawat, arriving on a motorcycle and approaching the 26-year-old victim, who was dozing at the checkout counter.

The suspect shot him in the head, grabbed a bag containing Bt4,000 (S$178) in cash and fled.

Thossawat was arrested hours later and allegedly told police he didn't know the victim and only needed the money urgently for his debt.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

He said he the gun used, a 9mm pistol, came from the house where he lived with his father, an officer of the law.

ALSO READ: 67-year-old man charged with trying to rob Bedok North pawnshop

