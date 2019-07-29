Thai student's heist to pay off gambling debt turns deadly

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima claim a 20-year-old student told them he robbed a petrol station on Saturday morning because he needed cash to repay a football gambling debt - but he offered no justification for allegedly shooting dead a Cambodian man working there.

A source at the Pak Thong Chai Police Station said on Sunday that the murder, caught on CCTV, showed the suspect, identified only by first name Thossawat, arriving on a motorcycle and approaching the 26-year-old victim, who was dozing at the checkout counter.

The suspect shot him in the head, grabbed a bag containing Bt4,000 (S$178) in cash and fled.

Thossawat was arrested hours later and allegedly told police he didn't know the victim and only needed the money urgently for his debt.

He said he the gun used, a 9mm pistol, came from the house where he lived with his father, an officer of the law.

