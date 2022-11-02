Thai surgeon slammed for livestreaming patient in surgery on TikTok

A Thai doctor is facing criticism for live-streaming surgery on the popular short video app TikTok from a hospital operating theatre.

The unidentified surgeon's act went viral after a user on Monday (Oct 31) shared a short clip of his broadcast on Twitter, drawing rebuke from the Medical Council of Thailand which appealed to netizens for information about the medical worker's whereabouts.

"We are aware of the matter and will follow up on it as per the medical professional ethics regulations. If you have more details on the doctor, please let me know in DM," Ittaporn Kanacharoen, the council's secretary general, said in a tweet.

Ittaporn's statement was in response to angry social media users who questioned the doctor's professional behaviour, asking "where has all the ethics gone?"

The Thaiger news website said the 3am timestamp on the video suggested it was an emergency procedure.

"This is another doctor violating the patient's rights. The patient should sue him for infringement of rights and the hospital for not removing mould on the ceiling," a user wrote.

Others said it was common for most beauty clinics to get permission from customers before sharing their treatment photos or videos for promotional purposes in exchange for a discount, but wondered whether a rule that prohibits patients and relatives from taking pictures in hospitals applied to health workers.

"The doctor usually asks for permission first. If we allow it's not a problem because it is considered as consent, but this one does not seem to be OK," said a Twitter user.

Some said the incident showed the doctor's "thirst for content" and "immaturity" and sought the suspension of his medical license.

The surgeon later expressed regret and apologised for his "lack of awareness", broadcaster Amarin reported.

"I would like to apologise. I live-streamed the surgery because I thought the face of the patient and the surgery processes couldn't be seen in the video. It is my fault," he said in his TikTok video's comments section.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.