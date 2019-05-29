Thai taxi driver returns $15,600 in cash to Swiss businessman

A taxi driver from Si Sa Ket on Tuesday returned a handbag containing some Bt360,000 (S$15,600) in banknotes to a Swiss businessman at a ceremony held at FM91 radio station in Bangkok.

Sarawut Boonsattha, 39, officially handed over the bag to Alain Raymond R Bordier, 75, at an event witnessed by Jaiton Sriwangpol, an executive of the station.

Last Wednesday, after finding that the bag had been left by a passenger on the back seat of his cab, Sarawut went to the radio station to seek help in tracing the owner.

The bag was found to contain Bt282,672 in baht and 2,400 Swiss francs, or about Bt76,000. The bag also contained a Bangkok Bank savings book, with the name of Bordier.

Sarawut said he had driven a foreigner from Soi Sukhumvit 13 to the Suvarnabhumi rail link station and, after later spotting the bag in his cab, decided to drive to FM91 radio station to seek help.

Bordier said he at first thought he had left the bag in his room, so he called his Thai wife to check, but she was unable to not find it.

Fortunately, the radio station later contacted him to tell him that his bag and its contents had been found.

The Swiss, who gave Bt20,000 to Sarawat as a reward, said he was lucky that his bag had wound up being found by a good, honest man.