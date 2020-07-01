Thai teen, 19, charged for allegedly molesting girlfriend's daughter, 13

A teenager aged 19 was charged by police for allegedly molesting and threatening his girlfriend's daughter, aged 13, after he admitted carrying out the crime due to "curiosity".

A Social Development and Human Security Ministry official took the girl to Mueang Ang Thong police station to report the case yesterday (June 29) afternoon, saying she had been allegedly molested twice by her mother's boyfriend, Supakrit Payanchana.

After an initial investigation in which Supakrit was questioned, he said he had been living with his girlfriend and her daughter since 2016.

He admitted he first molested the girl around two years ago by "inserting his fingers into her sexual organ" when her mother was not at home.

He allegedly molested her in a similar manner again in late May, by sneaking into her room when the mother was asleep.

Supakrit allegedly threatened the girl that he would tell her mother about her "bad deeds" if she told anyone what he had done.The man confessed to the police that he molested girl "only to serve his curiosity".

Officers subsequently slapped him with charges of molestation and threatening a minor.

The girl was immediately sent to a hospital for a check so police could use legal evidence to prosecute the man.