Thai tourism authority offers free holidays to Covid-19 heroes

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a Holiday for Heroes project to pay back medical personnel for their work on Covid-19 frontline.

The project is comprised of gift schemes, free trips and many special privileges, which will not just provide opportunities to tourism operators, but will also serve as an award for doctors, nurses and other medical staff who have worked hard looking after Covid-19 patients.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the project aims to show gratitude and provide medical personnel in both public and private sectors a chance to take a break after having worked hard over the past several months.

The project is divided into four programmes: Free transportation and hotel for 5,000 personnel picked randomly from people who have registered on the website; discounts and vouchers for various items; special gifts that the public can send to their “heroes”; and free gifts from business operators who want to sponsor these heroes.

The scheme lasts until the end of August.