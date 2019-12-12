Thai tycoon gets more jail time for poaching after appeal

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

BANGKOK - The appeal court has increased Italian-Thai Development president Premchai Karnasuta's sentence from 16 months to two years 14 months jail time on three charges; poaching wild animals in a wildlife sanctuary, possessing the carcass of protected animal, and carrying firearms in public place.

The Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court in Kanchanaburi province on Thursday (Dec 12) read the appeal court's ruling in the criminal case filed against Premchai and three accomplices for trespassing and poaching in Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary on February 4-6,2018.

The suspects were arrested with assorted guns and ammunition and the carcasses of a black panther, a barking deer, and a Kalij pheasant, the latter a protected species.

Premchai arrived at court on 8.50am together with his lawyers and proceeded to the hearing chamber immediately.

The other three defendants in this case, Yong Dodkreu, Nathee Riamsaen and Thanee Thummas were also sentenced on similar charges.

The court also ordered the four defendants to pay Bt2mil as damage compensation to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

More about
Thailand poaching wildlife crime

