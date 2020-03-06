Thai village headman killed as truck smashed by train

Police are investigating after a village headman on his way to a local meeting in Nakhon Sawan was killed in a high-speed collision with a train.

Dokruk Meemuk, 44, chief of Moo 11 in Phayuha Khiri district, was discovered dead in the front seat of his smashed pickup at a railway crossing in Sathale subdistrict after an accident at 9am on Tuesday (June 2). Police arrived at the scene to find his black Isuzu truck lying beside the tracks, wrecked by the impact with the train.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Witnesses told officers they saw the truck approaching the train tracks at the crossing point, which has no barricade or traffic lights, when diesel train No 4501 heading to Phitsanulok arrived at high speed.

Dokruk's relatives told police that the victim had left his house that morning and was heading to a meeting with other headmen at the Phayuha Khiri district office. A delegate at the meeting later called to ask why he was not there yet.

Officials spent around half an hour clearing the track of debris before allowing the train, which suffered minor damage to its engine, to proceed to the next station where officials were waiting to investigate the accident.