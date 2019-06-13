Thai villagers falling for so-called healing plastic card

Khon Kaen Provincial Public Health official Peera Areerat has warned people against buying a so-called "plastic healing card" as it has no miraculous healing powers or the ability to soothe aches.

This so-called healing card has proved to be a big hit in Ubol Rattana district's Ban Saladin, with people willing to pay Bt1,100 to Bt1,500 (S$48 to S$66) in exchange for the promise of pain relief.

Tawee Peer-in, who has been selling these pieces of plastic, swears by their effectiveness. Users are instructed to either tap the card on the painful area or place a glass of water on the card, count to 10 before drinking the water, or to drink the water after dipping the card in it.

Tawee said this piece of plastic had helped ease his back pain, so he decided to register as a "member" and sell the card himself. However, he declined to provide more details on how the card is marketed.