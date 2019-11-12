Thai woman arrested after kidnapping baby from hospital

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The police have arrested a woman who kidnapped a two-day-old infant from Takuapa Hospital, Phang Nga province, apparently desperate to have her own child after suffering a miscarriage.

The woman took the baby from the hospital's delivery room on Dec 10, and called a motorcycle taxi to pick her up.

The police checked security cameras in the hospital and tracked down an owner of the motorcycle named Chartchai Thongchai, 50, who said he had taken a woman and a baby to Thai Mueang district.

Relatives of the baby's parents told the officers that a woman had tried to make friends with them and was asking to hold the baby before she took it away when no one was looking.

She was arrested this morning at her residence in Takua Thung district. The baby, a girl, is being reunited with her biological parents,

She confessed that she planned to kidnap a baby and raise it as her own after having a miscarriage. She claimed she was scared to tell her husband and relatives that she had had a miscarriage.

