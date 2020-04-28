Thai woman attempts suicide at ministry after being refused pandemic relief payment

A 58-year-old woman attempted to commit suicide at the Finance Ministry building in Bangkok yesterday, where she had gone to plead for the Bt5,000 (S$220) pandemic-relief payment.

Witnesses said the woman broke down in despair and cried out that she was suffering unbearable pressure under the crisis but no one wanted to help her.

As bystanders looked on in horror, she took out a dose of rat poison and swallowed it. She then took another dose and began having seizures. Witnesses rushed to her aid after she began to vomit and pass out.

Medics were called and the woman was rushed to Phramongkutklao Hospital for treatment.

