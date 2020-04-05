Thai woman climbs electric post, wants 'to see grandmother'

A woman suspected of being drunk climbed an electric post in Udon Thani province in the early hours of Sunday (May 3) and started shouting that she wanted to see her grandmother.

Police were notified of the incident at around 4.30am and directly went to the scene near Tessaban 5 School.

She kept saying that she really wanted to see her grandmother because she was very afraid now and started walking on a wire.

Her friends said that they had drinks in a house but she ran off at around 4am. Later they saw her climbing to the top of an electric post.

Police spent two hours talking her to come down. After she had calmed herself, she was taken away for interrogation.