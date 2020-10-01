Thai woman discovers skeleton in forest, says it could be her son

Phen Police Station in Udon Thani province on Wednesday (January 8) was notified of a human skeleton found in the forest near Ban Khok Don Daeng village in Phen district.

Kammee Nokmuang, a 62-year-old Phen district resident, said that she was searching for some food ingredients in the forest to make dinner when she noticed a nylon rope hanging from a tree.

When she decided to check it out, she found to her shock a human skeleton at the base of the tree trunk.

She later reported her findings to the head of the village.

Police said that the person had possibly been dead for four to five months and traces of a black shirt clung to the bones. All evidence will be sent to the forensic team to identify the victim.

Kammee believed that the skeleton was of her son Sarawuth Upala, 32, who she said suffered from depression and left her house 4-5 months ago. She said traces of the black shirt were similar to one her son had.