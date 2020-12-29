Thai woman gets trapped in display box from speeding accident

An unlucky woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat got her head caught in a petrol station’s fuel price display after losing control of her motorbike on Monday (Dec 28).

A team of rescuers arrived at around 3pm to find Warapond Nuansri, 29, with her head trapped inside the fuel display box at a PT petrol station in Chian Yai district.

The woman’s face was badly wounded.

It took a while for the rescuers to untangle her and transport her to hospital. Doctors said she is recovering nicely.

Investigation revealed that the woman had crashed into the concrete base of a sign near the petrol station at high speed, which sent her flying and she landed on the plastic fuel display sign with her head getting stuck in it.