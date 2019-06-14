Thai woman rescued in flyover suicide bid

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

BANGKOK - A woman, who apparently had a mental-health disorder, was rescued after she threatened to jump from a pedestrian bridge in front of the Criminal Court in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Thursday.

The Phaholyothin police were told that a woman was standing on the ledge of the bridge and threatening to jump.

Police and members the Poh Teck Tung Foundation found the 45-year-old woman standing outside the fence while holding the fence with both hands.

Col Chettha Sawangsuk, commander of Phaholyothin police, said the woman sounded confused, like she had a mental-health disorder. She claimed police planted drugs on her and raised a false drugs charge.

Police closed the lane below and spent about half an hour trying to convince her to climb back.

A policeman and rescuer eventually grabbed her. Chettha said she did not face any drug charges but she had faced three theft charges in 2013.

She was sent to a hospital to be evaluated by a psychiatrist before police decided whether to press charges.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

