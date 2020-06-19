Thai woman who slashed father's penis to undergo mental screening

The woman who allegedly murdered her father and cut off his genitals will be sent to Galya Rajanagarindra Institute to be screened for mental illness because she has been quite incoherent, police said.

"I slept well last night and I want those in the child prostitution business to be punished. Covering evidence turns good guys bad," was one of the statements Boonyada Chanchuang made on Thursday (June 18).

Pol Lieutenant Praphaporn Sonsoy from the Thung Song Hong police station said she has not gained any useful information from the 29-year-old suspect and investigators have decided to send her off to the institute to check her mental condition.

The suspect had initially been admitted to Srithanya Hospital, where doctors said her mental illness was not serious and that she can face action for patricide.

Meanwhile, the suspect's stepfather Songtham, 59, visited Boonyada in jail and said her mental state had worsened. He said she called him a rapist and accused him of raping her 10-year-old daughter, when in reality the crime had been committed by her boyfriend.

Her mother, identified as Jiaranai, making funeral preparations for her ex-husband Kasem Boonyachon. The rites will be held on June 20 in Pathum Thani.