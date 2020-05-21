Thai youngsters land in hot soup over motorcycle 'fun'

The so-called gang of thieves who stole a motorcycle in Lat Phrao district during curfew hours on Monday (May 18) turned out to be children aged between 10 and 15.

Police arrested four of the “criminals” on Wednesday in a community near the Wang Hin bridge intersection.

The gang allegedly stole a Yamaha motorcycle during curfew hours, but their act was captured on a security camera.

The four arrested kids, aged 10, 12, 13 and 15, confessed to the crime and said they wanted to hotwire the motorcycle and ride it for fun but were unable to do so.

The police have notified their parents and sent the group to Central Juvenile and Family Court to be punished for the crimes of thievery and curfew violation.