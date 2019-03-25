Thai zoo keeps animals cool with iced snacks

With temperatures reaching 38 degrees in the Northeast, Ubol Ratchathani Zoo is serving its critters iced treats and has installed water sprinklers.

Zoo director Wanchai Tanwattana, who's a veterinarian, said on Friday the staff was also making sure ponds were topped up and was creating mud pools for the hoofed animals.

The Indochinese tigers, already showering in sprinklers, even have piano music playing to soothe the savage breast.

Visitors of the species Homo sapiens are not being ignored - there are water sprinklers at the entrance to calm overheated temperaments, Wanchai said.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

The Northeastern Meteorological Centre reports that Ubol Ratchathani, where it's based, as well as Nakhon Ratchasima, Mukdahan, Roi Et and Yasothon, were getting minimum temperatures of 23-27 degrees and maximums of 35-39.

Soon after summer started in late February, the Public Health Ministry advised people to keep hydrated and stick to the shade to avoid heatstroke.

The temperature is expected to reach 43 degrees in April and May in Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Nakhon Sawan and Kanchanaburi.