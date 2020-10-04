Thai zoo official shot dead by staff while probing missing animal

In a shocking incident, the director-general of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand was allegedly shot dead by a Songkhla Zoo staff on Saturday, while he was investigating the case of a missing albino barking deer.

The organisation's board chairman, Chawalit Chukhajorn, told Issara News Agency about the alleged murder of Suriya Saengpong.

Suriya was promoted to the director-general post in August this year.

The staffer who allegedly shot dead Suriya was reported to have later shot himself in his room at the zoo.

The deer went missing in February this year. Chawalit set up an investigation committee to look into the case after Songkhla Zoo's director claimed the deer had been swallowed by a python.