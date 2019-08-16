Thailand cabby sets himself on fire while driving

The driver of an unlicensed taxi was severely burned after he apparently set himself on fire while driving near his taxi stand in Samut Sakhon's Muang district Wednesday, police said.

Pol Lt Rosarin Patpong, deputy inspector of the Muang Samut Sakhon police station, was alerted of the incident at noon.

Somchai Banludee, 60, opened his taxi's door and dropped onto the ground after fire broke out inside the vehicle, engulfing the vehicle's interior. He was rushed to the emergency unit of the Samut Sakhon Hospital where doctors found 80 per cent of his body covered by burns,

His taxi caught fire about 100 metres before reaching the taxi stand of the Big C shopping mall on Setthakij 1 road in Tambon Tha Sai. Somchai's taxi then hit a taxi at the stand, pushing it into another taxi and motorcycle parked ahead.