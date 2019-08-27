Thailand cake shop goes green with banana leaf

A well-known cake shop in Rayong is joining the green trend by wrapping its creations in banana leaf instead of plastic.

Pattanaree Tangjitueaboon, owner of "Rabbit Mafia", said she opened the shop 10 years ago after graduating from Bangkok University, adding that she named the business after the nickname she was given in university.

In a small effort to reduce plastic pollution and because there are plenty of banana trees in her backyard, Pattanaree chose to start using banana leaves and selling her delicacies as "green cakes".

Pattanaree Tangjitueaboon, owner of Rabbit Mafia cake shop. PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

She said that she may have to buy banana leaves in the future, but plastic costs money as well.

As for the customers, they are delighted with the banana wrapping, saying this is not just eco-friendly, but also the banana leaf also adds a unique Thai fragrance to the western dessert.

The owner also said that most of her customers want her to continue using banana leaf, and are calling on other cake shops to do the same.

Rabbit Mafia Cake and Coffee is located in Rayong's Ban Khai district.