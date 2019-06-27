Thailand cannabis clinic reaches limit upon opening

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital has announced that its medical cannabis clinic, which opened on Monday, will not accept any more patients as the clinic had reached its limit.

The hospital, renowned for traditional medicine based treatment, was endorsed by the Public Health Ministry to distribute medical cannabis to patients as part of the ministry's effort to come up with a medical cannabis model for hospitals nationwide.

It started to distribute cannabinoid to patients with epilepsy and Parkinson's disease on Monday and around 10 patients were screened and selected based on the severity of their symptoms. The hospital followed the guideline for special cases laid by the Food and Drug Administration and the amended Narcotics Drugs law.

"I hope it would be the beginning of our medical cannabis treatment which would also be equipped with systematic follow-ups," said Dr Namphol Danphipat, the hospital's director.

As a model, Abhaibhubejhr would also explore growing marijuana to achieve the best breeding practice as well as medical extraction, expertise the hospital has long built up and well known.