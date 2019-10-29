Thailand to consider closing Hat Yai, Chiang Rai airports

Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says that AOT is considering closing two of its six airports that are seeing reduced use, namely Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla province and Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai International Airport.

"In the next 5-6 years, AOT is planning to merge the Hat Yai Airport with Phuket Airport," he said. "We are also drafting a plan to construct a second airport in the Phuket area."

Nitinai noted that while Hat Yai is an economic centre of the South, it is not a travel hub. "People who travel to Hat Yai often find it difficult to catch a plane to other places," he said. "Hat Yai Airport has seen a decline in tourists over the past few years, especially from neighbouring countries like Malaysia, and visitors have gradually shifted their primary destination from Hat Yai to Phuket to take advantage of the abundance of connecting flights and tourist attractions there.

Nitinai added that in the 2019 fiscal year (Oct. 2018 - Sep. 2019), Hat Yai Airport serviced only 4.02 million passengers, a 5.6 per cent decrease over the previous year, while the number of flights also fell 7.4 per cent to a current slate of 2,027 flights annually.