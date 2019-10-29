Thailand to consider closing Hat Yai, Chiang Rai airports

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says that AOT is considering closing two of its six airports that are seeing reduced use, namely Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla province and Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai International Airport.

"In the next 5-6 years, AOT is planning to merge the Hat Yai Airport with Phuket Airport," he said. "We are also drafting a plan to construct a second airport in the Phuket area."

Nitinai noted that while Hat Yai is an economic centre of the South, it is not a travel hub. "People who travel to Hat Yai often find it difficult to catch a plane to other places," he said. "Hat Yai Airport has seen a decline in tourists over the past few years, especially from neighbouring countries like Malaysia, and visitors have gradually shifted their primary destination from Hat Yai to Phuket to take advantage of the abundance of connecting flights and tourist attractions there.

Nitinai added that in the 2019 fiscal year (Oct. 2018 - Sep. 2019), Hat Yai Airport serviced only 4.02 million passengers, a 5.6 per cent decrease over the previous year, while the number of flights also fell 7.4 per cent to a current slate of 2,027 flights annually.

Meanwhile, the Mae Fah Luang Airport is facing similar problems due to lack of connecting flights and facilities that have not yet been fully developed to attract foreign tourists.

Besides considering closing down and merging airports, AOT will be seeking additional sources of income to cover losses, such as renting the airport areas to private users and providing security services for other organisations.

The six airports under AOT administration are Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai International Airport and Hat Yai International Airport.

More about
Thailand Airports

TRENDING

Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
It&#039;s raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists
Malaysian woman who drove into group of teenage cyclists killing 8 released
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Woman, 67, becomes China&#039;s oldest new mother as baby girl is &#039;given by God&#039;, reports say
Woman, 67, becomes China's oldest new mother as baby girl is 'given by God', reports say
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin&#039;s bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin's bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

SERVICES