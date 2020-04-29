Thailand extends state of emergency till May 31, night curfew to remain

The Cabinet today resolved to extend the State of Emergency by another month starting May 1, in a move to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (April 28).

He added that the 10pm to 4am curfew will also be maintained.

The Cabinet also decided not to postpone public holidays in May.

Prayut said a number of restrictions will remain, but others will be relaxed.

The government clamped the State of Emergency on March 26 until April 30 and imposed a 10pm to 4am curfew on April 3.

