The Committee of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday (Dec 4) approved extending the state of emergency to the end of February.

Approval for a 45-day extension to the emergency decree, instead of the usual month-long extension, comes as Thailand faces a surge in new Covid-19 cases following a fresh outbreak last month.

The 45-day extension will be put to the Cabinet on Tuesday (Dec 5).

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.