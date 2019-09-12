Thailand launches new museum pass

Museum Siam sets out to make learning more fun with the launch of the "Thailand Museum Pass" that allows holders to visit 64 museums across the country for free and enjoy a range of special privileges at participating stores for just Bt299 (S$13.40).

It is hoped that the card will encourage Thais as well as foreign tourist to travel round the country and discover Thailand's rich history, ancient cultures and far more.

The Thailand Museum Pass is available from now through December 31, 2020 for Bt299 and is valid for one year from date of activation.

It is on sale at 38 museums nationwide and online from the museum's website and through the Museum Thailand app.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/thailandmuseumpass.