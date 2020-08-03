Thailand lifts barriers for more foreigners

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Monday (August 3) that more types of foreigners will be allowed to return to Thailand, such as:

Foreigners who hold a residential permit as well as their spouse and children;

Foreigners who hold a work permit and their spouse and children, as well as migrant workers who hold official documents allowing them to stay and work in Thailand;

Foreigners granted entry under special agreements, such as Thailand Elite cardholders.

These groups are required to follow the Public Health Ministry's measures strictly and spend 14 days at an alternative state quarantine site.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand confirmed these measures.

