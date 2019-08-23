Thailand lottery squabble: 1.3million handed to ex-policeman

An epic squabble over lottery winnings that began in 2017 passed another milestone on Thursday when a provincial court released nearly Bt30 million (S$1.5 million) in seized jackpot money to one of the claimants.

Former police lieutenant Jaroon Wimool left another hearing with a smile, having recently also been acquitted of embezzlement and theft in a separate trial.

His feud with state-employed schoolteacher Preecha Kraikruan could drag on for years more, though, if the case is pursued to the Supreme Court.

Preecha accuses Jaroon of stealing or falsely claiming ownership of six government lottery tickets, one of which - No 533726 - won Bt6 million on November 1, 2017.

Preecha maintains that he bought the tickets, but the Kanchanaburi court ruled on April 2 this year that he had failed to prove it during trial.