Thailand NGO seeks halt to Mekong dam project in Laos, as threat to Asean's most vital waterway grows

A civic group in Thailand is petitioning the country’s financial institutions to withhold construction loans for the Luang Prabang dam project along the Mekong River in Laos amid warnings about the negative environmental risks the dams pose and the potential for the displacement of families on the river and loss of livelihoods.

The NGO Fair Finance Thailand earlier this month called on a number of financial institutions, including the central bank, to withhold loans until a feasibility study is done on what risk-mitigation measures have been taken for the project, which began construction last year, as well as on its “trans-boundary impact”.

“There is no necessity for Thailand to purchase electricity from the project,” the group said in a statement last week. “Thailand’s financial institutions will face risks concerning the environment, society, geopolitics and finance should they decide to support the project.”

The Luang Prabang dam project is the latest Thailand-funded hydropower project in Laos and is being developed by Thai developer CH Karnchang, the company behind the Xayaburi dam, which is also in Laos and started operating in late 2019. Partners in the project include state-run Luang Prabang Power and PetroVietnam Power, a Hanoi-based company, said Phairin Sohsai, a campaigner for the NGO International Rivers, which is allied with Fair Finance Thailand.

The Luang Prabang dam, which is modelled after the Xayaburi dam, would only exacerbate the negative effects such dams are having on the Mekong, Phairin said.

“An ecological effect produced by the Xayaburi dam … is that the river sediments have been captured to the point that the Mekong has turned clear blue,” she said. The river usually runs brown, a sign that it is healthy and carrying nurturing sediments down the length of the river to the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam.

“Thai provinces along the Mekong have also experienced severe drought as a result of lower water levels” caused by the numerous dams upstream that hold back the river’s flow, she said.

Thailand power needs

Thailand has bought electricity from Laos’ dams for over two decades as Laos has tried to cash in on its energy resources as it pursues its own economic growth.

However, the rapid development of hydropower projects in Laos has become a controversial subject in recent years as communities that rely on the Mekong River have often been relocated, at times without compensation, or have had their livelihoods taken away because of the negative impacts of damming.

Thailand already has agreements to purchase electricity generated by both the Xayaburi and the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy dams in Laos, among nearly a dozen deals it made with other dams in the country, although the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand has yet to secure a deal with the Luang Prabang dam.

Courtney Weatherby, an analyst at the Stimson Center in Washington, said that Thai companies are involved in the development of around two-thirds of all existing power generation capacity in Laos, and that around 60 per cent of the electricity from large-scale hydropower projects intended for export are sold to Thailand.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a 6.1 per cent GDP contraction in Thailand last year, the country now has excess capacity and plenty of reserves, she said.

The 4,350-km Mekong River and its tributaries support some 70 million people from China to its end point in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam, but dam developments in recent years have posed threats to food security and ecosystems. As of 2019, 89 hydropower projects were up and running along the lower Mekong, among them 65 in Laos. Thirty others are in the planning stage, according to the Mekong River Commission, an intergovernmental body jointly established by Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Danny Marks, an assistant professor in environmental policy and politics at Dublin City University, said Thailand’s overstated demand for energy and much of its economic activities, particularly in urban areas like Bangkok, have come at the expense of livelihoods and ecosystems in Laos.

“[The] balance between economic growth and livelihoods has been adversely affected,” Marks said. “Many Lao people, particularly those in rural areas, have not reaped the benefits from these new dams”, and the dams’ contribution to Laos’ GDP growth does not take into account economic inequities or environmental damage, he said.

“Many Thais are either unaware or unconcerned about the negative effects of Thai-sponsored dams in Laos,” said Marks, who co-wrote the 2019 study Circuits of Power: environmental injustice from Bangkok's shopping malls to Laos' hydropower dams.

Local Thai communities in the north and the northeast, however, are aware of the intensity of power development on the Mekong, and have found themselves on the same side with NGOs in opposing several dam projects. The China-funded Sanakham dam project has been heavily protested by Thai communities along the Mekong river due to its proximity to Thailand. It is situated just a few kilometres away from Loei province in the country’s northeast.

The dam is being developed by a subsidiary of Datang International Power Generation, a state-owned Chinese power company, and is slated for completion in 2028. In November, the Thai government said that it would not buy electricity from the dam if its operations affected Mekong ecological systems.

At times, dams in Laos have opened months, if not weeks, apart. The Xayaburi dam opened in October 2019 and the Don Sahong dam, funded by Malaysia’s Mega First Corporation Berhad, opened in January 2020. Both were met with resistance from communities along the Mekong.

“While civil society has organised events and protests against dams in Laos, the Lao government has remained impervious to them and continues to build hydropower dams,” Marks said.

Power diversification

The Mekong River Commission has warned that a break in the Luang Prabang dam, which is expected to become fully operational in 2027, could lead to flooding and loss of life in Luang Prabang City, a World Heritage Site and popular tourist destination that is 25km downstream from the dam.

To mitigate the environmental and social impacts of dam projects in Laos, Weatherby, the Stimson Center analyst, suggested that “international development partners could work with Laos to identify and invest in alternative renewable energy options which would be less controversial than Mekong dams, would complement the existing hydropower generation and diversify Laos’ electricity mix”.

Weatherby said that apart from sourcing alternative energy to reduce dependency on hydropower energy, the operations of the various dams on the Mekong must be managed better.

“China’s major dam cascade on the upper Mekong has massive storage capacity – the two largest dams, the Xiaowan and Nuozhadu, can store around 40 billion cubic metres of water,” she said. “There are many additional storage dams in Laos, and there needs to be greater transparency about how dam cascades in the Mekong operate.”

In January, China notified the four lower Mekong countries that the outflow from the Jinghong dam, one of 11 dams it operates on its portion of the Mekong, would be restricted following an agreement last year between China and the Mekong River Commission to share water level and rainfall data.

Still, Weatherby said, “more information about the operations of upstream dams in China’s cascade would be helpful for predicting impacts on communities ranging from the Golden Triangle to Vientiane”.

