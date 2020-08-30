Thailand not opening to foreign tourists any time soon

Thailand will not be fully reopened to foreign tourists along the lines of the so-called “Phuket Model” any time soon because the government has to consider too many details, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Friday.

She added that the government needs to consider many factors, including guidelines, screening processes and measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to ensure there is no second wave of infections.

She added that Phuket residents and Thai tourists can rest assured that no steps to reopen the country have been taken and that utmost precaution will be taken when borders are reopened.

According to the Phuket Model, tourists will be allowed to land on the island, but they will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine first and their travel zones will be limited. Entry will also only be limited to tourists from Covid-free countries.