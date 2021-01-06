Thailand to purchase 2m doses of Chinese vaccine

The Cabinet on Tuesday (Jan 5) approved a budget of Bt1.3 billion (S$57 million) to procure 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the first 200,000 doses should arrive in Thailand in February, followed by another 800,000 in late March and 1 million by late April.

The government has also signed an agreement for an additional 35 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which are due to arrive in May or June. Thailand had already ordered 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The total doses of Covid-19 vaccine ordered will be enough to inoculate 60 million people, who will receive two doses per person," said Prayut.

All of the Covid-19 vaccines ordered must be approved by Thai and international health authorities, he said.