Thailand reports 1 case of Covid-19 in state quarantine; only 90 patients in hospitals

There was one new case of Covid-19 and no death over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Wednesday (May 20).

The total number of Covid-19 patients increased to 3,034.

The new case is a 45-year-old male chef returning from Bahrain and in Bangkok's state quarantine area.

Meanwhile, 31 people have fully recovered and returned home as the patient recovery percentage improved to 96.27.

As of May 20, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 3,034 - 90 are under treatment, 2,888 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 56 deaths.

Globally, there have been more than 4.8 million confirmed cases and around 320,000 deaths

Speaking about Covid-19 testing in the country, Dr Taweesin said 328,073 samples from 167 labs (as of May 15) had been tested, a ratio of 4,926 to one million population while 3,028 had confirmed the infection making the positive percentage just 0.92 per cent.

