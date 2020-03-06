Thailand reports 1 new Covid-19 death, 1 confirmed case in past 24 hours

Thailand saw one new Covid-19 death and one confirmed case in the past 24 hours, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today (June 2).

The number of Covid-19 patients has now increased to 3,083.

A 32-year-old male student who returned from Saudi Arabia on May 25 in a group of 39 passengers - of whom seven were infected - was also found to have contracted Covid-19. He tested negative on the first day of his state quarantine on May 25, but later became ill with 37.5 degrees Celsius fever and was found to be infected on May 31.

The 58th Covid-19 death in Thailand was an 80-year-old man who had asthma. He went to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital in Narathiwat on April 28 for surgery. He had a history of close contact with Covid-19 patients (his daughter and son-in-law) around May 1-2.

His condition worsened with lower oxygen in his blood and he had pneumonia on May 9. He entered into a coma on May 25 with acute respiratory and kidney failure and passed away yesterday at 8.40am from Covid-19 pneumonia.

All those in close contact with him were quarantined - 26 medical staff, three patients and 66 relatives - but all have tested negative and been cleared of infection.

Meanwhile, one person fully recovered and returned home in the past 24 hours.

Of the 3,083 cases as of today, 59 are under treatment, 2,966 have recovered and been discharged and 58 people have died.

Globally, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is around 6.2 million, with about 370,000 deaths.

