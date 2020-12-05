Thailand reports 2 new cases in past 24 hours, 50 provinces now Covid-19-free

Thailand has seen just two new cases without any deaths over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today (May 12).

The number of Covid-19 patients has now increased to 3,017.

"The two new cases are a small number, but we still cannot lower our guard until this drops to zero," Taweesin said.

Both cases came after close contact with previous cases - a 19-year-old woman in Bangkok, whose brother-in-law, big sister and young nephew were infected, and a 51-year-old woman in Narathiwat, who was a nanny to a six-year-old child reported to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, two more people have fully recovered and returned home, with the patient recovery percentage standing at 92.7.

Of the 3,017 confirmed cases in the country, 163 are undergoing treatment, 2,798 have recovered and been discharged, and 56 people have died.

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Loei and Satun have now been added to the group of 46 provinces that have seen no new Covid-19 cases in the last 28 days.

The number of people undergoing state quarantine is 603, while 540 have returned home after completing 14 days of quarantine.

Of the 16,934 people made to undergo state quarantine so far, 7,154 have been allowed to go home while 90 were found to be infected with the virus.

Globally, there are more than 4.1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and around 286,000 deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.