Thailand reports only 1 new case in past 24 hours

Thailand saw one new confirmed Covid-19 case and no deaths in the past 24 hours, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced yesterday (June 1).

The number of Covid-19 patients has now increased to 3,082.

A 43-year-old asymptomatic Thai woman who returned from Russian on May 24 – the same day a test result came back negative – was found positive on May 31.

Meanwhile, two patients have fully recovered and returned home in the last 24 hours.

Of the present 3,082 cases, 60 are under treatment, 2,965 have recovered and been discharged, and 57 have died.

In the last two weeks, 45 confirmed cases were found in state quarantine, 3 cases from close contact and another 3 who visited crowded community areas.

By far, 420,529 samples have been tested to detect infected people.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases is around 6.1 million, with about 370,000 deaths.

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.