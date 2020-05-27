Thailand sees 3 new virus cases - all in state quarantine

Thailand reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases without any deaths over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), announced yesterday (May 26).

The number of Covid-19 patients has now increased to 3,045.

All three new cases, which had barely shown any symptoms, were found in state quarantine – a 51-year-old female masseuse, who returned from Russia, and two 45-year-old men, who came home from Kuwait.

Meanwhile, one patient has recovered and returned home in the past 24 hours.

Of the 3,045 cases as of yesterday, 59 are under treatment, 2,929 have recovered and been discharged, and 57 have died.

Public Health Ministry statistics show that in the past four weeks the number of provinces that have reported no cases has increased to 65, while 10 provinces reported “around” one case and two others have 5-10 patients.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases is presently around 5.49 million and about 345,000 deaths.