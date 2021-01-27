Thailand sees biggest jump in Covid-19 cases as global numbers hit 100m

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday reported 959 new cases, the highest number on a single day since the outbreak last year, including 22 people who had travelled from abroad.

Of the new cases, 89 were exposed to the virus while visiting high-risk areas. The province with the highest number of infections is Samut Sakhon (70), followed by Bangkok (17), Samut Songkham (1), and Ubon Ratchathani (1).

Proactive testing led to the discovery of 848 cases -- 760 foreigners and 84 Thais -- in Samut Sakhon, and four Thais in Bangkok.

Of the returnees, 13 are Thai nationals, returning from the United Kingdom (5), United States (3), Myanmar (3) and Denmark(1).

Also testing positive were two Indians, two Sudanese, a Chinese, an Indonesian, a Pakistani, a Briton, a Russian and a Nepali who flew in from their respective nations.

Meanwhile, 119 patients have recovered and been discharged.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 14,646. Of these, 12,250 contracted the virus domestically, including 5,532 who were found via proactive testing, and 2,396 are returnees.

So far, 10,892 have recovered and been discharged, 3,679 patients are still in hospital and the death toll is 75.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally has hit 100 million (increasing by 449,073), 72.29 million have recovered, 25.84 million are active cases (110,250 in severe condition) and 2.15 million have died (up by 9,597).

Thailand ranks 123rd on the global list of most cases.

The US tops the list with 25.86 million, followed by India 10.68 million, Brazil 8.87 million, Russia 3.73 million and the United Kingdom 3.67 million.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, the CCSA spokesperson, revealed that the number of cases in the second wave since December 16 had reached 10,409, after 10 months under the emergency decree.

In the second outbreak, patients had an average age of 34. The age range with most cases is around 20-29 years old (58 per cent) followed by 30-39 years old (29 per cent). Women tended to get infected more often than men with a ratio of 1.36 female patients to 1 male.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.